Heres Who Owns A Record 21 21 Trillion Of U S Debt

financial pie chart what should your ideal budget pieCounty Of Mercer Finance Department.Cbo Report More Spending More Debt Over Next Ten Years.P3 767 Trillion 2018 Budget To Focus On Education.Discretionary Spending Breakdown.2018 Us Budget Pie Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping