Apple Launches A Top 100 Chart For Apple Music Ubergizmo

apple music is adding charts global nigeria and moreApple Music Launches A Top Charts Playlist Series.Earfquake Is Currently 1 On The Apple Music Top Charts.Apple Music Analytics Playlists Itunes Charts Soundcharts.Apple Music Top Charts Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping