Rmb Usd Exchange Rate Bloomberg

rmb usd exchange rate bloombergCny Curncy China Renminbi Spot 2019 02 17 07 23 19.Cnh Vs Cny Differences Between The Two Yuan Nasdaq.China Press On The Yuan Unlikely To Fall Sharply For Long.Cny Chart Bloomberg Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping