Data Classification

which statement s are correct about the pareto chart shownLean Sigma Lean Plus Six Sigma Or Six Sigma With Just A.7 Basic Tools Of Quality With R Towards Data Science.Image Result For Lean Booster Dmaic Education Subject.Six Sigma Green Belt Complete Guide To Six Sigma Green Belt.Concentration Chart Six Sigma Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping