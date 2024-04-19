Multi Level Donut Chart Data Viz Project

presentation add on 1 by vecttoUsing Pie Charts And Doughnut Charts In Excel Microsoft.Pie Chart Wikipedia.Wpf Sunburst Chart Control Multilevel Donut Chart Syncfusion.Entry 1 By Funnybrain For Infographic Pie Chart With.Concentric Pie Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping