Ielts Line Graph Vocabulary

how to describe charts graphs and diagrams in the presentationHow To Describe A Pie Chart For Ielts Academic Task 1 Step.Describing Graphs Learn English.5 Describing Graphs Vocabulary And Writing Exercises.Describing Presenting Graphs Analysis And Evalution Of.Describing A Chart Vocabulary Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping