Watch The 8th Gaonchart Music Awards Live Allkpop

jong kook momolands nancy to host the 8th gaon chartShinee Jonghyuns Poet Artist Album Rises Back To 1 On.The Title Song Of The Girl Groups On Gaons Weekly Chart.Top 20 Korean Female Artists With Most Physical Albums Sold.9th Gaon Chart Music Awards Reveals 1st Round Of Official.Gaon Chart Allkpop Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping