What Does The Government Spend Its Money On Economics Help

its a budget georgiapolGeorgia State Budget Overview For Fiscal Year 2017 Georgia.List Of Countries By Military Expenditures Wikipedia.Germany Government Spending Pie Chart Www.37 High Quality Government Budget Pie Chart Fiscal Year 2019.Government Spending Pie Chart 2017 Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping