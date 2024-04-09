Homophones Anchor Chart Freebie Crafting Connections

homophone and homograph anchor board classroom writingVocabulary Words Worksheets Free Www Englishsafari In.What Is Synonyms Antonyms And Homonyms.Vocabulary Learning Through An Eagles Eye.Homographs Anchor Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping