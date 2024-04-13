Gold Continues To Out Perform During Times Of Market

xauusd chart gold spot us dollar price tradingviewGold Price Loses Bounce After Us Jobs Data Holds 3 Plunge.Gold Gears Up For Its Year End Rise Set To Regain 1500.24 Hour Gold Chart Last 3 Days.Consider Polyus In A Low Gold Price Environment Gurufocus Com.Investing Com Chart Of Gold Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping