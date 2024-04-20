Gold Realtime Chart Gold Spot Live Price

gold prices rise as fed decides to hold on rates signalsGold Prices Gold Likely To Again Top 1 515 1 535 Zone.Gold Little Changed Near 3 1 2 Month Low Amid Bearish Chart.Gold Hanging Around Silver Standing Tall Gold Miners.Investing Com Gold Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping