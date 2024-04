Figure 1 From Addition Of Either Pioglitazone Or A

view data on hypoglycemia and weight for januviaEfficacy And Safety Of Sitagliptin Compared With.Consensus Recommendations On Sulfonylurea And Sulfonylurea.Data For Januvia Sitagliptin Vs Sulfonylurea Glipizide.Frontiers Clinical Review Of Antidiabetic Drugs.Sulfonylurea Comparison Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping