Bts Full Official Chart History Official Charts Company

bts becomes the first k pop act to top billboard album chartNf Claims The Highest New Entry On The Official Irish Albums.Old Dominion Score Second No 1 On Top Country Albums Chart.Five Decades Of Us Uk German And Dutch Music Charts Show.Rihanna Albums And Songs Sales Chartmasters.Top 75 Album Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping