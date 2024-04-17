economy of venezuela wikipediaVenezuela All You Need To Know About The Crisis In Nine.Daily Chart The Exodus From Venezuela Threatens To Descend.Venezuela Socialism Hyperinflation And Economic Collapse.Venezuela Gdp Per Capita 2019 Data Chart Calendar.Venezuela Economy Chart Gold, White, Black, Red, Blue, Beige, Grey, Price, Rose, Orange, Purple, Green, Yellow, Cyan, Bordeaux, pink, Indigo, Brown, Silver,Electronics, Video Games, Computers, Cell Phones, Toys, Games, Apparel, Accessories, Shoes, Jewelry, Watches, Office Products, Sports & Outdoors, Sporting Goods, Baby Products, Health, Personal Care, Beauty, Home, Garden, Bed & Bath, Furniture, Tools, Hardware, Vacuums, Outdoor Living, Automotive Parts, Pet Supplies, Broadband, DSL, Books, Book Store, Magazine, Subscription, Music, CDs, DVDs, Videos,Online Shopping